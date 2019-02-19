IOF demolish facilities in Ras Al-Ahmar area, Jordan Valley

PNN/ Tubas/

Israeli army bulldozers razed tents belonging to a Palestinian civilian in the area of ​​Al-Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of Tubas, in the northern Jordan Valley on the pretext of non-authorization.

The official of the Jordan Valley file in Tubas governorate, Mu’taz Bisharat, said that the occupation forces surrounded tents belonging to Jihad Bani ‘Odeh and expelled the entire family after the demolition began.

Bisharat said that a force of the Israeli occupation army, accompanied by the so-called Civil Administration, stormed the area this morning with bulldozers and besieged homes and facilities belonging to Bani ‘Odeh and his mother. They were called upon to leave their homes in preparation for demolition.

He pointed out that the razing and demolition of Palestinian houses, facilities and land in the northern Jordan Valley and Tubas, has increased, within the scheme of the occupation aims to expand the surrounding settlements.

It is worth noting that Khirbet ‘Atouf and Ras al-Ahmar are residential and Bedouin communities located three kilometers north-east of Tammoun, inhabited by dozens of families living on land and livestock farming with a population of about 1,000.

The area of ​​the remaining land for the inhabitants of the emotional and the red head about 98 dunums, has been confiscated at least 70% of its land for the settlements and the camps of the occupation army, where the parents can no longer benefit from the training and harassment of the occupation army.