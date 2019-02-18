Live: Clashes break out as IOF lock down a gate of Al-Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Clashes broke out today as Palestinians participated in performing prayers in the area of ​​ Bab al-Rahma inside the mosque, starting today’s noon prayer as a protest against the Israeli closure of the gate.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers broke into the area last night and put new locks on the door of mercy, to prevent the endowments from opening or use.

A Palestinian man was arrested a few Palestinians who tried to remove the locks off the gate.

It is noteworthy that the occupation had closed the building “Bab al-Rahma” in the eastern side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque since 2003, and since then the Israeli police issued a decision to close it for a year is constantly renewed.

IOF have recently prevented the worshipers from approaching the area, but prevented the guards and the mosque from approaching the settlers in the area during the incursion, as well as statements issued by the alleged temple groups confirm their intention to cut the area of ​​Bab al-Rahma to establish a synagogue as a “wall New “inside the mosque.

“Gate of Mercy” is an integral gate of the seven gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and enters to a 144 dunum area.