 Report: Israeli gov’t uses judicial tricks to legitimize settlement outposts 

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements in its weekly report said that the Israeli government continues legitimizing the illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, using various judicial tricks under Article 5 of the State’s Property and the Military Order of 1967 in order to seize more lands. The Israeli Authorities have informed the Central Court in Jerusalem that they intends to legitimize the settlement buildings in Aley Zahav near Salfit depending on new judicial regulations applied for the first time on them, which means applying them on other parts of the occupied territories, where about 2,000 illegal buildings were legitimized.

In 2016 settlers in “Aley Zahav” filed a lawsuit against construction company “Harry Zahav,” and the Ministry of War and the World Zionist Organization, claiming they purchased from the company illegal lands on which they built their homes, until the State announced last Dec. that it will try to legitimize the ownership of these lands through new regulations.

The court allowed the State to begin the process of legitimizing the land in accordance with the new systems and article 5 of 1967 regarding government property. The regulations are more stringent than the previous ones, which were called market regulations, and were applied when legitimizing the settlement Metsbeh Karamem outpost, where the central court approved it last year despite the fact that it was establishment on a land belonging to Palestinians. There is a difference between the case of Metsbeh Karamem and Aley Zahav, as the Israeli authorities intervened to establish the site in its present location and the court is considering using the new regulations in the “Mtsebeh Karimi’s file”. It is worth mentioning that the “market system” stipulates that any deal made in the West Bank with the consent of the Civil Administration is valid even if it is on private Palestinian land.

Within the context of the competition for votes as the early elections is drawing near, the head of the “Immunity Party to Israel,” Benny Gantz, said after touring the settlement bloc, “Gush Etzion,” bloc. “Gush Etzion” is a “strategic asset” to Israel, and all settlers deeds there are admirable.

In the field of settlement activity, settlers’ bulldozers under heavy guard from the Israeli occupation forces, continued extensive settling lands in the eastern area of ​​Jalud village, south of Nablus, trying to implement a large settlement project on about 8 km2, which the Israeli army has declared it a military “closed areas” in order to legitimize the Iish Kish settlement by linking it with many nearby outposts.

The Israeli occupation authorities have also announced plans to build a new settlement on 600 dunums of land located between Kafr Thulth and Sanniriya, south and east of Qalqilia, and Bidaya and Karawat Bani Hassan lands, west of Salfit. “The Israeli Interior Ministry has decided to launch a new settlement city trough connecting 4 settlements, west of Salfit and south of Qalqila,” Arut 7 website has posted that the Israeli Ministry of the Interior has decided to launch a new settlement city. A member of the Likud Party, Galant also said that a settlement town will be built for the Haredim south of Qalqila and west of Salfit. The city will be near the Gush Dan settlement, and it will take five years to be ready. At the same time, the Israeli occupation authorities will extend a water and sanitation line for the settlement of Ariel, passing through the lands of Kafel Haris, Haris and villages west of Salfit.

In the Salfit governorate, the Israeli Higher Education Council also approved the establishment of a medical college at the Ariel University in the settlement of Ariel near Salfit. The decision came despite a vote by the Planning and Budgeting Committee, last week against its establishment. For her part, Minister of Education Naftali Bennett considered the decision as a great victory for the college, and considered the decision of the Higher Education Council as correct and support the medical system and the Israeli public.

On the other hand, Israeli sources confirmed that the ongoing building near the Al-Buraq Square, in the Al-Sharaf Neighborhood is a synagogue, and not an office for public services and facilities as declared by the Israeli occupation forces and the so-called Jerusalem Municipality. The building consists of 6 stories, 2 underground, the first will be for displaying the ancient ruins of an old synagogue including a bath for purity, the second will be dedicated to men’s baths and technical support buildings, the third will be a synagogue for women, the fourth floor will be a large hall of the synagogue and contains a booklet and halls for Jewish prayers and the Torah box, the fifth will be for meetings and the sixth will be a view overlooking the buildings of Old Jerusalem and its surroundings so that the last three floors linked With each other topped by a dome that completes the construction parallel to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. The building is part of several projects under construction in the Old City, and has an area of about 500 of the Al-Buraq Square.