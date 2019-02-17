Presidency: Israel’s decision to deduct from PA tax revenues a piracy

RAMALLAH/PNN/

Any deduction from the Palestinian clearing funds is totally rejected and is considered a piracy of the Palestinian people’s money, President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement.

The Israeli government decided on Sunday to deduct over $130 million from the tax funds it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority on goods destined to the Palestinian areas for what it claims is the amount of money the PA pays families of Palestinians held or killed by Israel for resisting its occupation.

“The firm position of the President in which he affirmed that we will not accept any harm to the livelihood of our imprisoned heroes and the families of martyrs and wounded,” said Abu Rudeineh.

“We consider this arbitrary Israeli decision to be a one-sided blow to the signed agreements, including the Paris Protocols,” he said.

Abu Rudeineh pointed out that this decision will have serious repercussions at all levels and will be given a priority at the meeting of the leadership led by the President during the coming days.”

For his part D. Saeb Erekat the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization said in statement PNN received that Israeli decision is pure piracy , adding that this is not Israeli money to start with but our own funds.

Erekat added :”Once again Israeli politicians are campaigning based on who inflicts more suffering to our people, whether by expelling the Abu Assab Family from their home in occupied east Jerusalem or by trying to collapse the services provided by the Palestinian government.

Once again the Israeli government, with the full support of the Trump administration, takes a step to further destabilize our region, strengthen extremists and collectively punishing the occupied people of Palestine Erekat said.