A Chinese investor looks at the Shanghai Composite Index at a stock brokerage house in Huaibei city, east Chinas Anhui province, 27 January 2014.Chinese stocks fell on Monday (27 January 2014) as concern that Chinas economy is slowing spurs declines across global equity markets. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.03% to 2033.30 at the close. Asian stocks declined, with the regions benchmark index heading for its steepest loss since June, as concern that the global economic recovery is faltering spurred investors to sell riskier assets.
PEX report: Stock market index up at start of week’s trading
8 hours ago Economy 16 Views
NABLUS/PNN/
The ‘Al-Quds Index’ of the Palestine Exchange closed Sunday trading at 542.57 points, up by 1.56 points (0.29%) compared to the last trading session, according to the PEX daily report.
A Total of 698,006 shares were traded with a value of $1,000,365.057 executed during 144 transactions.
Shares of 19 companies were traded. Share price increased in eight companies whereas decreased in three others.
Top five gainers: GUI by (7.08%), MIC by (5.00%), PIBC by (2.78%), TNB by (1.74%), and BOP by (1.35%).
The decliners: PID by (-4.58%), PEC by (-1.39%), and PADICO by (-0.72%).