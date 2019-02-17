PEX report: Stock market index up at start of week’s trading

NABLUS/PNN/

The ‘Al-Quds Index’ of the Palestine Exchange closed Sunday trading at 542.57 points, up by 1.56 points (0.29%) compared to the last trading session, according to the PEX daily report.

A Total of 698,006 shares were traded with a value of $1,000,365.057 executed during 144 transactions.

Shares of 19 companies were traded. Share price increased in eight companies whereas decreased in three others.

Top five gainers: GUI by (7.08%), MIC by (5.00%), PIBC by (2.78%), TNB by (1.74%), and BOP by (1.35%).

The decliners: PID by (-4.58%), PEC by (-1.39%), and PADICO by (-0.72%).