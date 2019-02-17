Jerusalem: IOF to evict Palestinian family & hand its home for settlers

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli soldiers and police stormed a Palestinian family home located in the Khalidiya block of Old Jerusalem near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, threatening to evict it for Jewish settlers.

According to “Wafa” agency, IOF broke into a house inhabited by the family of Hatem Abu Assab and spread inside it, while another force surrounded the house from outside and closed the street leading to it, knowing that Abu Assab received notification of the evacuation of the house and managed through its lawyer to postpone the decision to evacuate until the 28th of this month.

The family, which has been living in the house for more than 65 years, has made several appeals to the residents of Jerusalem and various institutions to support the family and stand against the evacuation of the house in favor of the settlers.

The family, which currently consists of 9 people living in the house, says it paid the house rent continuously to the absentee property guard. The lease was renewed, but five years ago it was surprised by the eviction case.

It is noteworthy that the family of Hatem Abu Assab fled to the city after forcibly displaced from the neighborhood of Baqaa west of Jerusalem in 1948, after the massacre of Deir Yassin, and grandfather lived in a room in the neighborhood of Bab al-Amoud, before moving to the current house in 1952, which he shared with the family of Apple, In it, before moving from it to another place.

The property, which is located in the neighborhood of al-Qarami leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, belongs to the Nusseibeh family of Jerusalem, which was made by Jews before 1948, for 99 years. Despite the expiry of the lease period, the Israeli occupation authorities have confiscated the settlers’ Until a decision was issued in late October 2018 to evict the house on the pretext of losing the right to protection, according to the family.