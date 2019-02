IOA to invest 200 mln ILS in development of Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) are investing 200 million shekels to develop the Jewish quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the plan is being prepared for the purpose of renovation and rehabilitation of the neighborhood.

The plan also reportedly includes the restoration ofthe Western Wall, AKA Al-Buraq Wall, the Herodian Museum and other areas to meet the needs of the population as well as tourists.