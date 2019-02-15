Palestine condemns terrorist bombing targeting Indian police convoy in Kashmir

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian presidency expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist bombing of Indian police buses in southern Kashmir, which has led to dozens of killed and injured casualties.

In two messages sent to the President and the Prime Minister of India, President Mahmoud Abbas sincerely expressed condolences and solidarity with the government, the friendly Indian people and the families of the victims, and called upon God Almighty to inspire their relatives with patience, fortitude and healing for the wounded.