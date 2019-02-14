Settlers storm Palestinian village, spray threats on its walls

PNN/ Salfit/

A group of Jewish settlers sprayed racist slogans and damaged tires of Palestinian vehicles in the town of Iskaka east of Salfit, north of Jerusalem.

According to local sources, settlers threw racist slogans on the walls of Palestinian houses, vehicles and the town mosque, pointing out that the slogans were threats to the the Palestinians.

The sources explained that the settlers broke into the town in the form of groups and assaulted the property of the citizens; before leaving for Israeli settlements near Iskaka.