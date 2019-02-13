IOF cut off water lines feeding 17 communities in Yatta town

PNN/ Yatta/

On Wednesday, Israeli forces cut off the water supply lines which provide water to the Mafasir Yatta communities, south of Hebron.

The head of the Twaneh village council, Mohammed Reb’i, said that the Israeli forces cut off the water lines which feed 17 population communities in Mafasser Yatta.

Reb’i added that such Israeli measures come in the context of targeting citizens and their steadfastness in those areas, in an attempt to force them to leave their homes in favor of settlement expansion.

IOF today bulldozed a road which was recently rehabilitated and connected the village of Twaned to the area of ​​Khallet al-Daba.

Some 1,500 residents live in Mafasir Yatta, and the Israeli occupation forces prevent the construction of roads and the provision of basic services in these areas.