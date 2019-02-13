Gaza: Teen dies of wounds sustained on Friday protest

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian teen late on Tuesday died of wounds he sustained during the Friday protest in Gaza, spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said in a statement.

The teen, named Hassan Nofal, 17, was announced dead at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City from the wounds he suffered Friday when he hit in the head when a canister was fired several meters from him during a “Great March of Return” protest east of Bureij refugee camp.

Another 17 demonstrators suffered gunshot wounds, while dozens of Palestinians suffered excessive tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces sought to suppress the protest rallies.

Since the 30th of March 2018, Palestinians held weekly protests on the Gaza borders as part of the “Great Return Marches”, in which at least 250 Palestinians were killed and over 26,000 were injured.