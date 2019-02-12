Israeli settlers attack, wound Palestinian shepherd

PNN/ Jordan Valley/

A group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian man, causing him injuries, while he waas herding his sheep in open areas in the northern Jordan Valley on Tuesday.

According to human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh, settlers from Rotem settlement, which is located on the Palestinians’ land in Al-Farisiyya town, chased down the Palestinian shepherd and assaulted him, leaving his with bruises all over his body.

Medical sources said the young man’s condition was stable and he was given medical examinations at Tubas hospital.

In a related context, the occupation detained two shepherds in the area, named Luay Dragameh, and a child, Ali Draghmeh.