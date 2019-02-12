IOF raid homes, shops & confiscate money during West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday dawn arrested 16 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank, and confiscated sums of money.

IOF raided the home of the freed prisoner, Ma’rouf Hamdi in the village of Beit Fourik and stole sums of money from the house.

IOF also raided Al-Ain refugee camp and set up a flying checkpoint in the area.

IOF them raided the house of the prisoner Wadah ‘Abd al-Jabbar Abu Jhaisha in the town of Idna, west of Hebron, southern West Bank. Israeli occupation forces arrested Wahid Abu Mariya village in Beit Ummar.

In addition, IOF arrested Ahmed Mohammed Khalifa and Yazan Harafsha after they stormed the houses of their families in Shu’fat refugee camp.

IOF meanwhile raided al-Jarashi printshop and proceeded to vandalize its contents, in the town of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

In Hizma, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, soldiers raided homes and opened fire into the air following a raid on the town.

In the Jenin refugee camp, Israeli forces arrested Ashraf al-Qaisi, Najib Hawil, Abdullah Abu Zamireh and Mohammed al-Asmar.