IOF evict 50 families in Tubas for military drills

PNN/ Tubas/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) notified about 50 Palestinian families in the Jordan Valley to evacuate their homes on Wednesday under the pretext of carrying out military exercises in the area,” said the official of the Jordan Valley file in Tubas, Mutaz Bisharat.

Bisharat told the official Voice of Palestine radio on Tuesday that about 300 citizens will be left in the open in the cold weather due to the training of the occupation in the area, which again would leave significant material damage and leaves residues that endanger the lives of citizens.

He added that the military drills in the Jordan Valley that were carried out last Tuesday caused the destruction of more than 600 donums planted with different crops, in addition to the bulldozing of about 140 donums of land.