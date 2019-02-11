Report: All Israeli electoral programs call for absorbing a million new settlers in OPT

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements said in its weekly report that according to data published by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics showed that the Netanyahu’s Government has established during the last decade 7 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, including six “settlement towns” and one settlement bloc named “Modi’in,” besides a “settlement town” in the occupied Jerusalem, including the expansion of existing illegal settlements and outposts.

Within the same context, a recent report, issued by B’Tselem stated that the Israeli Supreme Court is legitimizing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which contravenes international law. According to B’Tselem, Israel has established 2 judicial systems i.e. a civilian system for the settlers, and a military one for the Palestinians. The report confirmed that the “supreme” administration adopts the 80-year ago structural schemes of the British Mandate, which does not suit the current situation.

The Kerem Nebot organization stated that the Settlement Department granted housing loans from the public funds for illegal construction, as is the case in the illegal settlement of Eli. Documents of the Israeli Land Registrar showed that in 2010, Settlement Department Histadrut Branch granted a loan to a settler and his wife, although it is not allowed to give loan to illegal houses. This is not the first time that the department gives loans to build illegal settlements and outposts.

It is known that since the 1990s, the Settlement Department has helped establish many settlement outposts throughout the West Bank, including the Sakari farm, the Itamar farm, Giv’at Awalam, Amona, and others, and granted housing loans to settlers from the public funds, as is the case in the Itamar settlement south of the city Nablus. There is a plan to raise the number of settlers in the West Bank to 2 million, and to build good large settlements in all areas of the occupied West Bank.

The Knesset speaker, Adelstein, besides a number of ministers and members of Knesset, of whom, Israel Katz, Yevin Levin, Gilad Aradan, Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bent, Miriam Regev, and Ayoub Karra signed a pledge, which includes the housing of 2 million settlers in the West Bank, and pledges to work on “liberating” land in the West Bank, and work to cancel the declaration of 2-state solution, ahead of the elections to be held on next April 9th, 2019s, in order to gain the votes of the Israelis, specifically, the settlers. Within the context, Minister of Tourism, Yariv Levin affirmed that the government’s goal is to accelerate settlement construction in the in the West Bank in order to absorb one million Jewish settlers soon.

On the other hand, the so-called Central Area Commander of the Israeli army, General Fadan, toured the settlement council of “Beit El” in the West Bank and surveyed during the visit the most important threats and security challenges facing the settlers in there, and the requirements needed to provide security. The so-called “Planning and Building Committee” in the municipality of the occupation in Jerusalem approved a plan to build 13 settlement units west of Sheikh Jarrah, in the occupied Jerusalem. Thus, dseize more than 1,000 dunums of agricultural land, including olive trees, and homes for the Palestinians at the Khallet Abed, southeast of Jerusalem.

In the Nablus governorate, the archaeological site of Khirbat al-Qasr, located south of Jalod village south of Nablus, was attacked repeatedly by settlers, which led to the alteration of its archaeological features in the basin 18 of the village. The pictures showed that settlers uprooted dozens of olive trees, figs and almond trees planted in Khirbet-Qasr 100 years ago, and razed areas to celebrate there. The “Khirbet-Qasr” is surrounded by three settlement outposts “Kida, ehia and ISH-qodish, which include a number of caves and ancient water wells. K nowing that the Khirbet-Qasr area is aout 50 dunums, in addition to hundreds of agricultural land that surround it. It is belonging to the Ahmad Mah’d Salman Abbad. The occupation has prevented citizens from reaching this area since 2001, under the pretext that it is close to the outposts.

In Salfit Governorate, a plan was uncovered to bulldoz hundreds of dunums of agricultural land in the villages and towns of Salfit to expand settlement. The municipality of Kafel Hares received a plan to construct a sewage line that passes through the land of a number of the town’s citizens north of Salfit. Including the destruction of some 22 dunums of Palestinian land planted with of olive trees.