Kahlon: Cutting tax revenues from PA is necessary

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Minister of Finance, Moshe Kahlon on Monday tweeted his ministry’s support for the law that would deduct tax money passed to the Palestinian Authority in order to pay for the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Kahlon said that the ministry is prepared to make the necessary cutbacks required.

According to Yisrael Hayom, the law requires the Ministries of finance and army to present to the cabinet data on the scope of salaries and reduce by that amount the tax revenues that Israel collects for the PA.