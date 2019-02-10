High School evacuated following attack by Israeli soldiers & settlers

PNN/ Nablus/

The administration of the Orif High School on Sunday afternoon decided to evacuate all students from the school after it was attacked by settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Head of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said that a number of settlers harassed the school students in the village, located in the Nablus governorate, northern West Bank, by the Israeli occupation forces who fired at the school.

اقتحام قوات الاحتلال لمدرسة عوريف الثانوية للبنين صباح هذا اليوم Posted by ‎مدرسة عوريف الثانوية للبنين 2018/2019‎ on Sunday, February 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers attacked the students by firing teargas grenades towards the school, as published on the school’s official Facebook page.