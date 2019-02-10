AQU President & Turkish Cultural Attaché discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation

PNN/ Jerusalem/

President of Al-Quds University Professor Imad Abu Kishek received in his office at the main campus the Turkish Cultural Attaché in Palestine Mr. Riha Erm Jo who visited the university to discuss ways to enhance cooperation ties between both sides in the academic, research, and cultural fields.

Professor Abu Kishek welcomed the Turkish official, paying tribute to the Turkish government “for the deep relations Al-Quds University has with the Turkish government and Turkish higher education institutions”.

During the meeting, Abu Kishek cited the various programs and projects both parties have been engaged in, most notably the project of the female student’s dormitory which has recently been launched on campus with generous funding from the Turkish government. He also mentioned the grand Turkish conference that was held last year at Al-Quds University main campus under the patronage of their Excellencies President Recep Tayyib Erdogan and President Mahmoud Abbas and which brought together hundreds of multi-national academics and scholars, mostly Turkish, to discuss hot social sciences themes.

Abu Kishek expressed his appreciation for the big role the Turkish Cultural Center at Al-Quds University plays in teaching the Turkish language to Palestinian students, which comes in the framework of the university’s ongoing efforts to promote international cultural understanding.

Mr. Riha Erm Jo, for his part, expressed his pleasure for visiting Al-Quds University and meeting its leadership, while praising the deep historic ties between the peoples of both countries as well as the fruitful academic and research cooperation between Al-Quds University and the Turkish government and academic institutions.

The Turkish Cultural Attaché pledged to employ whichever possible means to further enhance cooperation with Al-Quds University, particularly because “it enjoys a special status as a leading Palestinian institution that is located within Jerusalem and is well reputed to have numerous academic and research accomplishments”.