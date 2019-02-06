Israel plans to built 13 settlement units in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The so-called “Planning and Building Committee” of the Jerusalem municipality on Tuesday approved a plan to build 13 settlement units west of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

According to the Hebrew “Risht Kan” channel, Israeli Occupation Authorities will evacuate the Palestinian population from that area and offer them compensation after the plan is approved.

The Hebrew channel pointed out that the owner of this settlement project, a businessman from the settlers, whose daughter was seriously injured in a shooting near “Ofra” occurred recently.