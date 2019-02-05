Palestinian youth shot dead by IOF while on motorcycle

PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) at Jalama checkpoint northeast of Jenin, northern West Bank, opened fire on Monday at two Palestinians on a motorcycle, killing one and injuring the other.

WAFA News Agency reported according to Red Crescent director in Jenin Mahmoud Saadi that one of their ambulances transferred an injured youth to hospital in Jenin after he was shot and wounded by soldiers at the Jalama checkpoint. He was reported in moderate to serious condition as the bullet entered from his waist and exited from the shoulder.

The other Palestinian, who was killed, was first held by the army before he was later transferred to the Palestinians. He was identified as Abdullah Faisal Tawalbeh, 19.

Witnesses said the two youths were on a motorcycle at the entrance to Jalama village when the soldiers opened fire at them for no apparent reason.