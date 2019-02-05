Israeli plan to seize area southeast of Jerusalem to expand settlements

PNN/ Jericho/

Head of the committee for the defense of East Jerusalem land, Bassam Bahr said that there is an Israeli plan to seize more than a thousand dunums of agricultural land, including olive trees and houses belonging to Palestinian citizens, in Khallet Abed al-Southeastern Jerusalem.

Bahr referred to the Jerusalem Municipality’s announcement of the settlement plan for the construction of a settlement road from Al-Quds University in the town of Abu Dis in East Jerusalem to the settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, thus seizing the lands of Khallet Abed, owned by the residents of the area.

He pointed out that the aim of the plan is to link settlements via a road network such as Kedar and Ma’aleh Adumim.