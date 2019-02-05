IOF uproot 450 Olive trees in Bardala, northern West Bank

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOFF) on Tuesday uprooted around 450 olive trees in Bardala village in the Jordan Valley, northern West Bank, using bulldozers.

Media sources said the soldiers cordoned off the entire area before they proceeded to uproot the olive trees, owned by several villagers.

They added that last year, the army issued orders for uprooting the trees in that area, after alleging that the orchards are in “state-owned lands,” which have been illegally confiscated.

Bardala village is one of the very few Jordan Valley villages designated as area B, under the Oslo accords, giving some theoretical rights to the local population to have control over infrastructure and planning controls.

However, just 3 km2 in the center of the village is in area B, and all surrounding areas and farmland are in Area C, over which the Israel army has absolute control in the occupied West Bank.