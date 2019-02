PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced Sunday evening that Ahmed Ghazi Abbas Abu Jabal, 30, has died due to wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire on January 29 during marches in the northern Gaza Strip.

It is noteworthy that the western areas of the northern Gaza Strip, is experiencing a state of high tension following the clashes between the Israeli occupation forces and young Palestinians, in the context of the events of the sea march.