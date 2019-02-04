Israeli settlers spray racist slogans on the walls of a mosque in Palestinian village

PNN/ Ramallah/

Jewish Israeli settlers on Monday early morning hours sprayed racist slogans on the walls of a mosque in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah.

Palestinian minister of religious affairs, Sheikh Youssef Idais denounced the act, saying that even worship places are now unsafe, in light of the ongoing attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and the settlers, adding that this racist attack is a new provocation added to the list of Israeli crimes serialized against the holy sites.

He added that the Israeli violations and attacks against worship places, including closures and preventing the call to prayers, is an evidence of the magnitude of barbarism fierce from which the occupation.

He said that protecting the Holy Places in Palestine is not only the responsibility of the Palestinians, but also the support and support of all the Arab, Islamic and honorable people around the world in order to carry out their responsibilities towards the Holy Places.