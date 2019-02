PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli cabinet is expected to approve a significant cut in the amount of tax revenues that Israel will turn over to the Palestinian Authority in the coming two weeks, in response to the PA’s continued payments to Palestinian prisoners.

Accoprding to Yisrael Hayom, the passed law requires the Ministries of finance and army to present to the cabinet data on the scope of salaries and reduce by that amount the tax revenues that Israel collects for the PA.