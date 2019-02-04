IOF arrest youth on Gaza border, attack farmers

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning arrested a Palestinian youth claiming he attempted to cross the Israeli fence from the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the second Hebrew channel, the youth was taken to the investigation, adding that IOF arrested five others who passed the separation fence on Saturday.

On a different note, IOF on Monday opened fire on farmers and sheep herders off border areas in the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, gunfire was also heard from the boats towards fishermen’s boats off the coast of various areas in the Gaza Strip.