PCHR: Three Palestinians killed by IOF during past week

PNN/ Gaza/

The weekly report by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) in Gaza showed that Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (24-30 January 2019).

3 Palestinian civilians, including a boy and a girl, were killed by the Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank.

The girl was killed at a military checkpoint, claiming that she attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

24 civilians, including a child, were wounded.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian civilian was killed and another one succumbed to his wounds.

146 civilians, including 38 children, 4 women, a journalist, and 6 paramedics, were wounded.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

2 Palestinian civilians were wounded in northern and southern the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 72 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

61 civilians, including 7 children, were arrested.

2 Palestinian civilians, from al-Showkah village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, were arrested while attempting to sneak into Israel.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A building and 2 residential houses were demolished.

A civilian was forced to self-demolish parts of his house in Wadi al-Jouz and Silwan village.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli forces demolished an under-construction house southern Nablus, and confiscated 2 barracks, southeast of Bethlehem.

Israeli settlers carried out 6 attacks. As a result, a civilian sustained bruises and 8 vehicles sustained damages.

9 shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 12 th consecutive year.

103 permanent checkpoints, 108 temporary checkpoints and 14 closed roads obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

3 civilians were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 44th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use armed force as well during the incursions into the West Bank.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a girl and a boy while another civilian was killed by Israeli settlers shooting. The Israeli forces wounded 24 civilians, including a child.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian while another one succumbed to wounds he previously sustained. 148 civilians, including 38 children, 4 women, a journalist, and 6 paramedics, were wounded.

In the West Bank, in 2 separation crimes of excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child in Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah. After less than 24 hours, Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian civilian in al-Moghair village.

On 25 January 2019, Israeli forces killed Ayman Hamed (16) while participating in a demonstration included 15 young men adjacent to the settlement road no. 60. In Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah. The Israeli forces opened fire at him from around 30-50 meters. Ayman was hit with a live bullet to the right side of his chest and immediately died.

On 26 January 2019, a group of Israeli settlers moved into al-Moghayer village, northeast of Ramallah, and rioted on the streets while opening fire at several houses; 2 of them belonged to Jamal ‘Ali al-Na’asan and ‘Abdullah al-Na’asan, breaking all the houses’ windows. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered to throw stones, empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at them. In response, the settlers immediately and randomly fired a barrage of bullets, wounding Hamdi Taleb al-Na’asan (38) with a bullet that entered his lower back, hit the lungs and then exited from the chest. As a result, Hamdi fell on the ground and was immediately taken via an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where his death was declared in the ED due to arriving in a very critical condition.

On 30 January 2019, in a new crime of excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian girl at al-Za’eem military checkpoint, east of occupied East Jerusalem. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 10:00, the Israeli forces stationed at al-Za’eem military checkpoint, east of occupied East Jerusalem, shot dead a Palestinian girl Samah Zuhair Mubarak (16), from Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, south of Ramallah. The Israeli forces alleged that Samah tried to carry out a stabbing attack. A video recording showed that the girl, at the time of the shooting, was wearing a niqab with nothing in her possession that shows an intention of an attack. Another video showed the girl lying on the ground and the Israeli forces searching her bag while there was a small knife next to her. Samah was in 11th grade studying in Ramallah School. PCHR’s investigations are still continued, noting that the Israeli forces are still keeping Samah’s body until the reporting period.

In the same context, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 24 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in different shooting incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, on 25 January 2019, Israeli forces killed Ihab ‘Abed (25), after being hit with a live bullet to the chest while participating in the Return and Breaking Siege March, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

On 29 January 2019, medical resources at al-Shifa Hospital declared the death of Sameer Ghazi Mahmoud al-Nabaheen (47), from al-Nusirat. Sameer succumbed to wounds he sustained on Friday, 18 January 2019. Sameer was hit with a tear gas canister to the face while participating in the Return March in eastern al-Buriej in the center of the Gaza Strip.

As part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 146 Palestinian civilians, including 38 children, 4 women, a journalist, and 6 paramedics. The injury of 5 of them were reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 24-30 January 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 47 19 2 0 2 1 Gaza City 43 0 0 0 4 0 Central Gaza Strip 20 9 1 1 0 0 Khan Younis 8 3 0 0 0 0 Rafah 28 7 1 0 0 2 Total 146 38 4 1 6 3

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 9 incidents were as follows: 4 incidents west of al-Sodaniyia Shore, 2 incidents adjacent to al-Waha Shore, 2 incidents adjacent to Khan Yunis Shore, and one incident adjacent to Rafah.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 28 January 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at lands located in the east of ‘Abasan al Jadida village, east of Khan Yunis. As a result, a 25-year-old male was hit with a live bullet to the right hand.

On 29 January 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, opened fire at the border area, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, a bulldozer driver was hit with a live bulelt to the neck and medical sources classified his wounds as serious.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 72 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 61 Palestinians, including 7 children. Among those arrested, 3 children were arrested by the Israeli police officers in Hizmah village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, after beating and harassing them. They were later released after taking them to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

Israeli Forces Continued to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem City:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, Mohammed Sameer al-‘Abassy started to demolish 2 rooms of his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after Israeli Municipality handed him a notice to self-demolish the two rooms under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that al-‘Abassy self-demolished two 50-sequar-meter rooms of his house, which were built with tin plates, from 2 years and a half.

On 30 January 2019, Israeli bulldozers demolished an apartment located above 3 shops in Wad al-Joz neighborhood in the center of Occupied East Jerusalem. These shops belong to Khaled al-Malahy, who received an administrative demolition notice on 28 January 2019. Al-Malahy mentioned that the first floor of the building was established 20 years ago, and includes a laundry, a garage and stores, while the second floor was established 5 years and includes 3 apartments, one of which was rented, the second one was prepared for his son and the third one was still under construction.

Around the same time, Israeli bulldozers demolished a house belonging to ‘Essa Mohammed ‘Essa Ja’afra in ‘Ain al-loza neighborhood in selwad, south Occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The 60-square-meter house was sheltering 8 members, including 5 children.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of settlement crimes and demolitions, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into Khelet al-Deir in Taqoo’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers deployed on the main street and in the vicinity of 2 barracks used for selling construction materials. Civil Administration workers began to dismantle and confiscate the 2 100-square-meter barracks under the pretext of non-licensing. The 2 barracks belong to Isma’il Naseer al-Sha’er and Mousa alem ‘Ayesh.

On 30 January 2019, Israeli bulldozers demolished an under-construction house belonging to Mohamed Damidy in Hawarah village, south of Nablus. The house was built on an area of 120 square meters and its costs estimated at JD 30.000.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, PCHR’s fieldworkers documented during the reporting period 6 attacks carried out by Israeli settlers. As a result, 2 Palestinian civilians sustained bruises and 8 vehicles sustained damages.