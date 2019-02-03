IOF arrested 380 Palestinians- including women and children- during January

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested some 380 Palestinians, including 5 women and 67 children, in January of 2019, the Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Center explained that IOF detained 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 5 fishermen who were kidnapped while sailing off Gaza shore.

One Palestinian youth was detained at Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing, and 6 others were taken while allegedly attempting to cross the border fence east of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Center said that, in January, the Israel Prison Service launched a crime, against Palestinian detainees being housed in Ofer jail, that was described as “the most dangerous” since the 2007 attack in Negev prison.

According to the statement, dozens of Palestinian detainees suffered bruises, wounds, and fractures as a result of being beaten, sprayed with gas, and hit with rubber-coated metal bullets by the Israel prison guards.

During the same period, the Israeli occupation authorities issued 55 administrative detention orders, issuing 18 new ones and renewing the detention of 37 detainees for 2-6 months, Days of Palestine reports.