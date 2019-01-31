PCBS: Increase in Producer Price Index (PPI) during 2018

PNN/ Ramallah/

The overall PPI in Palestine with its base month (December 2015=100) reached 103.39 in 2018, which indicates an increase by 2.22% compared to 2017, according to a report by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

Prices of PPI for 2018 increased due to the increase in the prices of goods in Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply group by 13.52%, the prices of goods in Agriculture, forestry and fishing group by 1.76%, and the prices of goods in Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities group by 1.12%. While the prices of goods in Mining and quarrying group decreased by 0.95%, and the prices of goods in Manufacturing group slightly decreased by 0.03% in 2018 compared to 2017.

The prices of locally consumed products increased by 2.51%, while the prices of local exported products decreased by 0.34%.

Yearly Percent Change in PPI in Palestine for 2007 – 2018

The producer’s price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer’s prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.

The table shows Percent Change in PPI in Palestine for the period 2007 – 2018

Year Percent Change Local Products Export Products Total Products 2007 + 2.37 + 1.43 + 2.27 2008 + 8.51 + 4.95 + 8.16 2009 + 1.46 + 2.62 + 1.53 2010 + 3.60 + 1.95 + 3.36 2011 + 3.75 + 2.83 + 3.63 2012 + 2.41 + 3.87 + 2.55 2013 + 0.94 + 0.30 + 0.89 2014 + 0.98 – 1.19 + 0.78 2015 + 1.89 + 0.06 + 1.73 2016 + 1.86 + 0.63 + 1.76 2017 + 0.98 – 0.04 + 0.88 2018 + 2.51 – 0.34 + 2.22 Cum. + 35.86 + 18.26 + 33.88

Decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) during December 2018

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base month (December 2015 = 100) reached 101.42 in December 2018, as it decreased by 0.40% compared to November 2018.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (December 2015 = 100) reached 101.52 in December 2018, which indicates a decrease of 0.41% compared to November 2018.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (December 2015 = 100) reached 100.35 in December 2018, which indicates a decrease of 0.29% compared to November 2018.

The changes of PPI for December 2018 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:

­­­­­­­Major Activities % Change Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities. – 1.10% Manufacturing – 0.70% Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply – 0.47% Mining and quarrying + 0.27% Agriculture, forestry and fishing goods + 0.25%

The table shows percent changes in Palestinian PPI for the period

January – December 2018:

Month Local Products Exported Products Total Products January + 1.92 + 0.09 + 1.73 February + 2.63 – 0.07 + 2.34 March – 1.59 – 0.12 – 1.44 April + 2.03 + 0.80 + 1.91 May + 0.40 + 0.10 + 0.37 June + 0.80 – 0.26 + 0.69 July + 1.52 + 0.26 + 1.39 August – 1.24 – 0.02 – 1.12 September + 0.08 + 0.30 + 0.10 October – 1.37 + 0.22 – 1.20 November – 2.10 + 0.12 – 1.87 December – 0.41 – 0.29 – 0.40 2018 Comp. with 2017 + 2.51 – 0.34 +2.22

The trend line of the PPI in Palestine, for the period: January – December 2018

(Base Month December 2015 = 100)