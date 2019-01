PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli soldiers opened fire on a girl who was “not yet identified” on Wednesday at the Z’ayyem military checkpoint east of occupied Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that a girl was seriously wounded by shots fired by Israeli soldiers on the pretext of attempting to carry out a stabbing at the checkpoint east of Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses said that IOF prevented ambulances and citizens from approaching the scene, while she is left on the ground wounded.