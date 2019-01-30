IOF demolish commercial structure under construction in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli occupation bulldozers on Wednesday demolished foundations and columns of commercial warehouses under construction in the town of Huwwara south of Nablus, northern West Bank.

According to warehouse owner, the bulldozers of the occupation accompanied by the army demolished the foundations and columns of warehouses which were being built on the main street in the town, under the pretext of building without a license.

He explained that the construction is located in the area classified as “B” according to the Oslo agreement, and the issue of construction before the Israeli courts, but the latter was modified in the master plan and claimed that the construction is located in areas “C”, noting that the occupation forces demolished the building, Before Israeli courts.

And estimated the size of the losses of 15 thousand Jordanian dinars, noting that the occupation forces had previously seized a concrete mixer while working in the concrete concrete building.