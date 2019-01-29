IOF raid West Bank homes, arrest 12 Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Tuesday carried out a raid and arrest campaign, in which they arrested 12 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank

According to eyewitnesses, a force of the occupation stormed the area of ​​Kroom Ashour in Nablus and arrested Yousef Awad, who was only released from prison 4 months ago.

In Ramallah area, IOF severely beat the ex-prisoner, Muhammad ‘Abd al-Nasser Lutfi Hamed, 23, during a raid on his house in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah.

In Jenin, a student at the Arab American University, Mohammed Ali Samoudi, 25, was arrested from his home in Jenin.

IOF then assaulted Alaa Abu Khalifa during the storming of his house in Jenin refugee camp and arrested his brother Qusay. Ibrahim Al-Salfiti was arrested from his house inside the Old City of Jenin.

The occupation forces arrested Jafar Ayman Shahrour and Mahdi Hassan from their homes in the town of Bila’a, east of Tulkarm.

Israeli occupation forces arrested a young man from his vehicle in Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation forces raided Mahmoud Rizq al-Qawasmeh’s house in the town of Beit Fajjar, southeast of Bethlehem.

The Israeli occupation forces also handed over the freed prisoner Abdel Majeed Ibrahim Shadid Tbiliga to inspect her intelligence after raiding his house in the village of Kharsa near Dura city, southwest of Hebron.