Extremist MK celebrates his marriage by visiting Al Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Right-wing Israeli Member of the Knesset, Rabbi Yehuda Glick on Monday entered the Al-Aqsa mosque, heading a group of extremist settlers, as part of a religious ritual to celebrate his wedding.

PNN correspondent in Jerusalem quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the Glick documented the “sanctification of his marriage according to the Talmudic rite” by filming a live broadcast on his cell phone. His fiancee later entered the mosque.

One of the guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque described the storming of Glick as a serious challenge of the Muslims and worshipers and an advanced ring in targeting the blessed mosque, which will be the main target for the upcoming Israeli elections.

In addition, the settler gangs today renewed their provocative incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and wandered in its facilities and guarded by the occupying forces until they left the gate.