Palestinians bid last farewell to three martyrs in Ramallah and Jenin

PNN/ Ramallah/

Hundreds of Palestinians on Sunday took part in the funerals of two Palestinians, Ayman Fares (17), who was killed by IOF in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, and Hamdan al-‘Ardah in the town of Arrabeh, southwest of Jenin.

The people of Ramallah also held the funderal of Hamdi al-Na’san (38) to his last resting place in the village of al-Mughair. Na’san was shot dead by settlers when they stormed al-Mughayir village in Ramallah.

On Friday evening, the Israeli occupation authorities handed over the body of Hamdan al-Arda, 60, from Arrabeh village, southwest of Jenin, who was detained for more than 40 days.