Palestinian man killed by Israeli settlers in village near Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli settlers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following clashes between in Al-Mughayir village near Ramallah.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man, Hamdi Taleb Nasan, 38, a father of four children, was one of at least six Palestinians shot during the clashes. One of the six wounded Palestinians was said to be in serious condition.

The Palestinians said the settlers had entered Mughayir and that its residents tried to fend them off. The Israeli military said its forces ‘dispersed’ the crowds.

“We hold the Israeli government fully responsible for this new crime,” senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat wrote on Twitter.

“Settler terrorists continue to attack Palestinian civilians under the protection of the Israeli army.”