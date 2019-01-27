Israeli soldiers attack workers at military checkpoint

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A number of Palestinian workers suffered injuries, suffocation and fainting on Sunday morning as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ assault as they were passing through the military checkpoint north of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers attacked the lines of the workers who were waiting at the 300 checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem while they were going to work in Jerusalem.

The space was overcrowded with workers as the soldiers attacked the workers, resulting in many cases of suffocation and bruising.

It is noteworthy that the workers face daily suffering at the occupation barrier north of Bethlehem, and workers often struggle as a result of the crisis caused by the Israeli occupation forces to inspect workers and check the permits of workers inside.

Head of the Palestinian Trade Union Federation, Shaher Saad, condemned the assault on the Palestinian workers who use the checkpoint to reach their places of work in 1948.

Saad held the occupation government responsible for the lives and safety of the workers, because these actions endanger their lives and make their way to work places fraught with risks to their lives.

Saad issued an urgent protest letter to the International Labor Organization, demanding an urgent investigation into the violations committed by Israel against Palestinian workers and obliging them to apply international labor standards to Palestinian workers as an occupying Power and to provide stable and durable work to the inhabitants of the territories it occupies. This work is accompanied by a safe and risk-free work environment.