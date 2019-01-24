Undercover soldiers kidnap Palestinian man in Tubas

PNN/ Tubas/

Israeli soldiers undercover (AKA special forces) on Thursday morning arrested a Palestinian man, Abdul Qader Bani Odeh, 38, from his office in the Awqaf office of Tubas.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Awqaf directorate, Fares Zaher, confirmed that three persons dressed as “sheikhs” identified themselves as special forces who abducted the Bani ‘Odeh and asked him not to move; two others secured the stairs of the building and withdrew to Tayasir by a private white vehicle.

It is worth mentioning that Abdul Qader Bani Odeh Asir is the editor and head of the mosques department at the Awqaf Directorate.