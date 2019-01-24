Israel Vows Further Sanctions And Punitive Measures Against Palestinian Prisoners 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the detainees held on Wednesday, a negotiating session with the Israeli Prison Administration in Ofar Prison, demanding an end to ongoing invasions of their room, and other punitive measures against them, but the demands were rejected, and the administration vowed more sanctions, including additional prison terms, and high fines.

The PPS stated that the detainees have been subject to constant invasions into their rooms, violent searches, and many were forced into solitary confinement, leading to protests, while the soldiers fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades at them, in addition to unleashing the dogs on them.

Several rooms were burnt during the protests in Sections 11 and 15 of the prison, and the Prison Authority said it intends to sentence the detainees in these rooms to four years in prison, in addition to a 40.000 Shekels fine each.

Other sanctions imposed on the detainees include denying them family visits and forbidding them from using the prison canteen, for two months.

At least 150 detainees have been injured by the Israeli forces; most of them suffered fractures and lacerations after being beaten up by the soldiers, and many others were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, in addition to dozens who suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

Many detainees were moved to several hospitals and were later moved back to the prison.

The detainees rejected the Israeli measures, and affirmed their ongoing strike, especially after they returned their meals starting three days ago, and declared that they intend to escalate their protests, unless the Prison Administration revokes the sanctions, and holds serious talks with them.

They said that the talks with the administration did not lead to any positive outcome, especially since the officers participating in these talks, do not have any authority to reach understandings or agreements.

The PPS stated that the detainees are only willing to hold talks with parties that have the needed authority and the decision-making capabilities.

There are 1200 Palestinian political prisoner held by Israel in Ofar prison; nearly 100 of them are children.

All sections of the prison remain closed, while the Prison Authority is still planning more sanctions and invasions into the detainees’ rooms and is not willing to listen to the detainees’ demands.