IOF release assassination of Ashraf Na’alwa video

PNN/ Nablus/

A video released on Wednesday evening revealed the operative in which the Israeli army carried out the assassination of Ashraf Na’alwa, 23, in Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus.

According to the video, which was published by Israeli Channel 13, the Israeli army used hand grenades, bullets and guided missiles, as well as armored vehicles and infantry forces, and prevented the Red Crescent crew from entering the area.

In the early hours of Thursday, December 13, 2018, Israeli forces announced the assassination of Ashraf Na’alwa, who carried out a shooting in Barkan settlement, killing two Israeli settlers.

