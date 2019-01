PNN/ Nablus/

A Palestinian man on Monday evening was shot dead by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) at Huwwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, under claims of a stabbing attempt.

According to security sources, Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint fired at the young man, Mohammed Adawi, 36, from the village of’ Azzun ‘Atma in Qalqiliya governorate, immediately shooting him to announce his death later.

The occupation closed the checkpoint in both directions following the shooting.