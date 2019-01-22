Over 100 prisoners injured in Israeli crackdown on cells in Ofer

PNN/ Ramallah/

Dozens of detainees at the Ofer detention center were wounded by rubber bullets, and suffered from teargas suffocation following a crackdown on their cells by Israeli special units.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club in a statement Monday afternoon said the repression forces belonging to the Israeli Prison Administration, namely the Dror, Al-Yamaz, Al-Metsada and Al-Yamam units, resumed their attacks into sections 11 and 12 of the prison.

According to information received by the prisoner’s club, the repression units used sound grenades during the storming sections in Ofer prison, conducting provocative searches for prisoners and tampering with their belongings.

It is worth noting that Ofer Prison has about 1,200 prisoners, including special sections for child prisoners.