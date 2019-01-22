Jerusalem: Family forced to destroy own property due to demolition notice 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The family of Haitham Mohammed Mustafa was forced to demolish to demolish its own garage in Al-Isawiya town in occupied Jerusalem, after Israel handed them a demolition notice under the pretext of building without a permit.

Israel’s so-called “Nature Authority” and the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem issued a decision to demolish the garage. However, the Israeli police returned and forced the family to implement the demolition, otherwise he will be forced to pay a fine of 80 thousand shekels “for municipal staff and accompanying forces.