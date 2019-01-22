IOF launches air-raid on Gaza Killing One Palestinian 

Gaza/PNN/

Israel Occoupation Force struck at least two Hamas military positions in northern Gaza on Tuesday evening in response to an earlier incident which saw an IOF officer lightly hurt by gunfire from the Strip.

Earlier Tuesday One Palestinian has been killed and two others have been injured in Israeli shelling in the besieged Gaza Strip amid weeks-long anti-occupation demonstrations.

The Gaza Health Ministry identified the victim as 24-year-old Mahmoud al-Abed al-Nabahin, who was killed after Israeli tanks fired into the northern part of Gaza on Tuesday.

The Israeli military claims it targeted a post belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas after a group of Palestinians shot and injured an Israeli officer across the border with the occupied territories.

On Monday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said at least 254 Palestinians had been killed and over 23,000 injured by IOF since the Great March of Return rallies began along the border on March 30, 2018.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, causing a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014 and ended in late August the same year. The Israeli military aggression killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians and injured over 11,100 others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a Qatari donation of $15 million for the Palestinian civil servants in the Gaza Strip that had been due on Wednesday as part of international efforts to head off a military confrontation.