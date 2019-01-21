Jerusalem: IOF Storm Makassed Hospital, Prevent Golden Jubilee Event

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), accompanied by police on Monday morning stormed the Makassed Charity Hospital in the occupied city of Jerusalem, preventing an event which was supposed to be held for the Makassed Charity college in front of the hospital building.

The event was supposed to be held in the presence of many Palestinian figures, including Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Adnan al-Husseini, Governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith, Minister of Health Dr. Jawad Awwad and a number of institution representatives.

The event also comes under the patronage of the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee) for the establishment of Makassed Hospital, and the launch of a number of new departments in the hospital.