PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque on Monday morning and began to photograph the mosque’s landmarks and take measurements of these landmarks without mentioning any reasons for it.

In the same context, settler gangs this morning renewed the provocative incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Magharba gate, carried out tours inside the mosque under high security reinforcement until they left the mosque.