EU Diplomats visit the Sabbagh family from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

Jerusalem/PNN/

Today, the EU Heads of Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah visited the Sabbagh family, who is under threat of eviction from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

On 15 November 2018, Israel’s Supreme Court dismissed a final appeal against the eviction of the Sabbagh family.

The EU Heads of Mission met with members of the family who briefed the visiting diplomats on the current status of their case. If the eviction is carried out, it would amount to the displacement of around 32 members of the Sabbagh family, including 6 children.

Further settlement plans including evictions are being moved forward in Sheikh Jarrah.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recall the successive Foreign Affairs Council Conclusions and statements in which the EU has repeated its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and actions taken in this context, including evictions and demolitions.

The policy of settlement construction and expansion, including in East Jerusalem, is illegal under international law, and its continuation undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace