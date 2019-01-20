MOFA Commends Malaysia Statement on Israeli Violations in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates commended the statement delivered by the Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in relation to the Israeli violations and actions on the Palestinian land, and the statement Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs which represents the global reaction and position to the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

When asked by Oxford Union president Daniel Wilkinson on Malaysia’s ban on Israeli athletes’ participation in the World Para Swimming Championships to be held in Sarawak in July, Dr. Mahatir responded by saying Malaysia had the right to keep its border closed to certain people, especially from countries the nation feels are doing a lot of wrong things.

“A country has the right to keep its border closed to certain people, that is why the border is there, but in Malaysia, we have no diplomatic relations with Israel at all and we feel that they are doing a lot of wrong things but getting away with them because nobody dares to say anything against them,” he said after delivering the Oxford Union talk that was broadcast live by Astro Awani from London early Saturday (January 19). Source: The Daily Star

Palestine’s MOFA said Israel has been systematically denying the entry of millions of people only because of their origin. This does not only include Arabs and Muslims in general, but Palestinian Christians and Muslims only because they are not Jews, in addition to the ongoing policies and crimes of apartheid and colonization, hence Israel having no right to talk about any kind of morality, or discrimination.

The ministry said that before making any comments about Malaysia, the Israeli Government should look into the ongoing violations being committed against Palestinian sports, including the violations of the FIFA Statutes as well as the reiterated military raids against the Palestinian Olympic Committee, the Football Association and stadiums, as well as the detention of Palestinian players, and the movement restrictions imposed upon Palestinian sportspeople.

“While Israel denies Palestinians of their right to practice sports, they continue to cynically make use of sports in order to normalize its illegal occupation and colonization by conducting international matches in Jerusalem and through their teams located in illegal colonial settlements,” statement said.

It also explained that Israel never responded to the Arab Peace Initiative which was presented by all members of the Arab League and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), and can result in full normalization of diplomatic relations between all Arab and Muslim states and Israel.

“This normalization of relations can only take place after Israel respects its obligations under UN Resolutions, including a full withdrawal from the occupied State of Palestine, and the occupied Lebanese and Syrian territories, as well as achieving a just and agreed upon resolution to the Palestinian refugee issue based on UNGA Resolution 194,” MOFA added.

The statement concluded by saying that the government of Israel, with the support of the current American Administration has been trying to undermine the Arab Peace Initiative in order to achieve normalization while consolidating its systematic denial of the internationally recognized rights of the Palestinian people.

“This position is utterly rejected by most countries around the world that support the end of the Israeli occupation, including of East Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine. We look forward for the day that our Malaysian brothers and sisters, as well as hundreds of millions of Arabs, Christians and Muslims, will be able to freely visit Palestine,” it said.