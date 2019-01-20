Israel to close UNRWA schools in Jerusalem as of next year

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) has decided to close schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) from early 2020.

Israeli Channel 12 reported earlier that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the decision with members of the Israeli National Security Council during a meeting last week.

The TV channel reported that no permissions will be issued for UNRWA schools to act in East Jerusalem from early next year, saying they will be replaced by schools run by the Israeli municipality of the city.

The United States, the largest single contributor to UNRWA, announced last August that it would end its $350 million a year funding for the agency, describing the organization as an “irredeemably flawed operation”.

The UNRWA is responsible for delivering services to some 5.4 million Palestinians, while this move will affect some 3,000 students who attend seven UNRWA schools in two refugee camps that sit within Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries, according to the agency.