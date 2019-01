Israel expels five guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque for months

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation authorities decided on Sunday to temporarily expel five guards from the Al-Aqsa Mosque from their place of work for periods ranging from four to six months.

The six-month deportation decision included guards Fadi Alian, Louai Abu Saad, Ahmed Abu Alia and a member of the Jerusalem district Awad Salaymeh.

The occupation decided to expel Yahya Shehadeh and Salman Abu Miyaleh 4 months from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.