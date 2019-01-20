Gaza hospitals to shut down due to power shortage

PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Saturday warned that five hospitals in the enclave are on the verge of shutting down due to power outages.

Spokesman for the Ministry, Ashraf al-Qedra said that the next few hours will be crucial for five major hospitals in Gaza, including two children’s hospitals.

According to al-Qedra, these hospitals are to face the same fate of Beit Hanoun Hospital which has closed its doors due to power shortage resulting from depletion of fuel used to run alternative generators during the power outage.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has been suffering from acute power and drug shortage as a result of the 13-year-long blockade and the sanctions imposed on the enclave by the Palestinian Authority for nearly two years now.